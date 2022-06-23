Council backing for business awards

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has agreed to be the principal sponsor for the 2022 ‘Ballymena Business Excellence Awards’ which are organised annually by Ballymena Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Announcing the sponsorship deal, Leigh Heggarty, Chamber President said:

“It has been a difficult two years for many families, communities and businesses. However, as the threat from Covid is receding, we are beginning to see ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ with increased economic activity across all sectors. By hosting the Business Awards we hope to give businesses, their customers and suppliers a sense of normality and positivity.

“I’m glad to say that Chamber has an excellent working relationship with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and I look forward to this business focused approach continuing in the future”.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Noel Williams said: “Council is proud to continue in its role as principal sponsor of these prestigious awards, which recognise, celebrate and champion the immense talent, innovation and ambition of our businesses.

The past couple of years have been extremely challenging for so many within our community, throughout that turbulent time, however, our businesses showed resilience and fortitude that was both unwavering and inspiring, and now we look forward, having set our collective sights on future prosperity, the growth of our local economy, the creation of new jobs, improving our infrastructure and the skills of our residents, and promoting and delivering inward investment opportunities.

Interim Chief Executive of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Valerie Watts, said:

“As a Council, we are fully committed to supporting business growth and development, and promoting an environment that encourages and facilitates investment in our borough.

“Together with the backing of our elected representatives – who have demonstrated unwavering support to our focus on economic growth – we have introduced and delivered a number of initiatives which have the potential to transform the economy in this borough. We are delighted to be working with our local Chamber of Commerce who have provided invaluable support to business during the past two difficult years. The business awards will provide an opportunity to highlight the tremendous entrepreneurial spirit within the local economy.

Tom Wiggins, Chamber Business Development Manager added:

“Planning is already well under way for this year’s Awards. Chamber will again be employing a Ballymena based company, Barbara Campbell Training and Consultancy Ltd. to carry out the judging. We are delighted to say that this year we will revert to our glittering Gala Evening where we will host the award ceremony.

The Gala Evening will be held in the Tullyglass House Hotel, an excellent facility we are fortunate to have in Ballymena. The date for this year’s Awards Gala Evening is Wednesday 19th October which may seem a long way off, but it will soon come around, so put this date in your diary now. I am confident that this will be another brilliant evening for Ballymena Business”.

If you require any further information about the Business Awards please contact Tom Wiggins at tom@ballymenachamber.co.uk