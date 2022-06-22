Knife used to threaten staff member

A knife was used to threaten a staff member during a robbery bid in Ballymena yesterday.

It was reported that around 12.30pm, two men entered a commercial premises on Linenhall Street and demanded money.

Detective Inspector McCoy said: “One of the males, who had his hood up, pulled out a knife while demanding money.

“The staff member then activated an alarm and both of the males ran out of the premises and made off across Linenhall Street.

“The staff member, whilst physically unharmed, was left shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience.

“Our enquiries into this incident are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, or who saw the two males, to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 892 of 21/06/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org