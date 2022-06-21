First ever Ballymena 'mini 12th' on a Saturday

Ballymena District L.O.L. No. 8 will break with tradition and stage their ‘mini 12th’ parade on a Saturday afternoon.

Normally, the parade takes place on a weekday evening.

However, the District have decided to move the event to a Saturday (June 25) so they can hold a fun day to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

A spokesperson said there would be lots fo special activities at Wakehurst Playing Fields from 12 noon to 3pm.

Taking part in their first parade will be the members of the Duke of Edinburgh Memorial Junior Orange Lodge.

“It should be a day to remember for the youngsters and we know they will be given a warm welcome by local people,” the spokesman added.

The start time of the outward route will ve 3.30pm and the parade will proceed via:

Wakehurst Road;Queen Street; Salisbury Square; Harryville Bridge; Waveney Road; ; Galgorm Road; North Road; Audley Roundabout; Ballymoney Road; Mount Street; Thomas Street; Fairhill Roundabout; Market Road; Broughshane Street; Broadway; Church Street; Bridge Street; Harryville Bridge; Henry Street; Larne Street; Larne Road; Wakehurst Road

The end time of outward route is expected to be 6pm.

Start Time of Return Route-

It is expected that 18 bands will take part with notifications from:-

Kellswater Flute, Pride of the Maine Flute Band, Carnlea Accordian Band, Kells Sons of Ulster Flute Band, North Ballymena Protestant Boys Flute Band, Ballymena Corps of Drums, Castlegore Amateur Flute Band, Ahoghill Loyal Sons of Ulster, Kells and Connor Sons of William, Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster, Ballee Blues and Royals Flute Band, Craigywarren Flute Band, Moorfields Flute Band, Ballygarvey LOL 746 Flute Band, Ballymena Protestant Boys, Glenwherry Flute Band, Sir George White Memorial Flute Band