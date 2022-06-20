Tuesday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Monday 20 June 2022 21:05
Here's the UK weather forecast for Tuesday, June 21 from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Local charity receives funding from Moy Park Community Support Fund
Galgorm's Shane Murray takes big Ipswich National Hot Rod Win
Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick share 54-hole lead at The Country Club
Ballymena runner raises over £1,250 for Great Ormond Street Hospital
Local duo's June 25 sponsored cycle ride will benefit charities
Ballymena United manager announces three new signings
Derry drawn to play Clare in All Ireland quarter-finals
Ulster team named for URC semi-final against DHL Stormers
Bann Rowing Club enjoys success on international stage
St. Killian's girls win All Ireland title
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Ballymena Guardian
15 Wellington Street, Ballymena
BT43 6AB
Tel: 028 2564 1221