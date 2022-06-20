Local charity receives funding from Moy Park Community Support Fund

A community group based in Ballymena has been awarded funding by leading food company Moy Park.

Love, Hope and Faith is a registered charity established for the relief of those in need through a framework of active support and encouragement for children with long term conditions such as Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus.

The group was awarded the funding through Moy Park’s Community Support Fund which was established in 2020 to support organisations local to its operations across Europe.

With the funds, the charity purchased sensory equipment for children and families living with long term conditions. Darren McGinty, Chairperson of Love, Hope and Faith, commented:

“We are grateful to Moy Park for their donation, it allowed us to carry out sensory sessions which were really successful. The funds further supported six families across Northern Ireland with various pieces of equipment that they can use at home to make their lives that little bit easier.”

Applications to apply for a grant from the Moy Park Community Support Fund can be made via Moy Park’s website: https://moypark.com/ community-support.