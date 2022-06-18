In Pictures - Braidside PS and Carniny PS celebrate Jubilee

Reporter:
Name Last Name
Saturday 18 June 2022 14:06
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
In Pictures - Braidside PS and Carniny PS celebrate Platinum Jubilee
King of Aghadowey showdown
McIlroy in contention after brilliant first round at Brookline
Ballymena runner raises over £1,250 for Great Ormond Street Hospital
Local duo's June 25 sponsored cycle ride will benefit charities
Ballymena United manager announces three new signings
Derry drawn to play Clare in All Ireland quarter-finals
Ulster team named for URC semi-final against DHL Stormers
Bann Rowing Club enjoys success on international stage
St. Killian's girls win All Ireland title
Derry will face Clare in the All Ireland quarter-finals.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Ballymena Guardian
15 Wellington Street, Ballymena
BT43 6AB
Tel: 028 2564 1221