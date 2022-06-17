Police seek witnesses to tragic collision

A boy aged nine has sadly passed away following a two-vehicle collision in the Dunclug area of Ballymena, the Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed last Friday (June 17).

He died in hospital as a result of his injuries after a collision between two bikes that occurred on Thursday, June 16 at around 4.55pm.

A second boy age 13 was taken to hospital and is understood to be in a critical condition this morning.

A full investigation is underway and Detective Sergeant Neil Harrison is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has mobile phone footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1342 of 16/06/22

SDLP Ballymena Councillor Eugene Reid has expressed his condolences to the family of a child killed in a tragic motorcycle accident in Ballymena on Thursday.

Cllr. Reid said: “I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family of the nine-year-old child who has tragically died following the serious motorcycle accident yesterday in the Dunclug area.

“The news of this death will come as a huge shock to the local tight-knit community.

“To lose a child, especially in these circumstances, is just horrendous and my thoughts are with the child’s family as they struggle to cope with the worst news imaginable for a parent.

“ “I would also like to express my sympathies with the other child involved in this incident and their family.

“I know the whole community will join me in wishing them a speedy recovery and our thoughts are with them as they receive medical treatment.”

“I also thank those local people who tended to the injured immediately after the incident and who are undoubtedly traumatised by the incident, as well as to the emergency services who administered first aid and ensured the injured got the best medical treatment possible.”

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, says that he is devastated to hear that one of the children has passed away following a serious scrambler biking incident in the Dunclug area yesterday evening.

He said: “I am deeply saddened by the news that a young boy has passed away following yesterday evenings incident and I wish to offer my condolences to his family.

“My thoughts and prayers are with both families and I ask that they are given the space they need at this very difficult time.

“I would like to thank the emergency services and in particular the Air Ambulance for their quick response to this incident and for getting the children the medical assistance needed.”