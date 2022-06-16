New Junior Lodge is formed in town

A new Junior Orange Lodge has been formed in Ballymena.

Known as Duke of Edinburgh Memorial Jnr. LOL, the number of 621 refers to June 1921, when the late Prince Philip was born.

There has not been a junior lodge in Ballymena since the demise of the ‘Primrose Juniors’ some years ago.

The new lodge will be primarily associated with Ballykeel LOL 472,and will march with those members on July 12.

It is understood that the Duke of Edinburgh Memorial LOL 621 will take part in their first parade at the ‘mini 12th’ in Ballymena.

Plans to form a new town-based junior lodge had orginally been put forward just before the onset of the covid pandemic.

“For obvious reasons, those plans has to be put on hold but with the lifting of restrictions we have been able to proceed.

“We have an original membership of eight but that has now been boosted to 16 due to the interest alrady generated in the local area,” said a spokesperson.

Superintendent of LOL 621 will be Chrissie Bell with assistance provided by Matthew Armstrong, Colin Crawford, Gary Templeton, Garry Brown and Gary McAllister, Orange Youth Development Officer.

Anyone interested should make contact with any of these indivduals.