Girlguide Ellie celebrates after scooping Ranger gold award

ELIIE Doig is among the first girls in Ballymena to achieve her Gold Award in the Girlguiding Ranger programme.

Ellie is in Slemish Look Wider Group, the Ranger unit based in Broughshane.

The nationwide programme was introduced in 2018 when Ellie was already working on the previous programme.

Not put off by having to change or by the restrictions imposed by the COVID lockdowns, she set about the challenge with her usual energy and enthusiasm.

The programme has six elements and girls have to complete a Skill Builder, an Interest Badge and spend 240 minutes at meetings for each of them.

It is aimed at building life skills through the subjects Express Myself, Know Myself, Skills For My Future, Have Adventures, Take Action & Be Well.

The variety in the programme is immense and very topical, touching on issues like morals and values, self-care, protesting, blogging and digitisation.

In addition, girls have to achieve three final challenges of remaking their Promise, doing something in Guiding beyond their own unit and doing something related to their next steps in Guiding.

Ellie, who has been Guiding for 10 years, starting as a Rainbow, is now a qualified adult leader.

She will be leaving school this summer and going to university in York.