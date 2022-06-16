Excitement building ahead of return of Ballymena Show this Saturday

THE Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Alderman Noel Williams, has praised the organisers of the popular Ballymena Show ahead of this weekend’s event, which is expected to draw thousands of visitors.

Hosted by the County Antrim Agricultural Association and supported by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, the popular event offers a fun-filled day out for all the family – with exhibits ranging from sheep shearing to horses and displays of some of Northern Ireland’s finest livestock.

The Home Industries section, meanwhile, showcases displays of photography, crafts and floral art, with the trade section offering a multitude of stalls, machinery exhibitions and entertainment.

Following its cancellation in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Show makes its big comeback this year on Saturday 18 June at Ballymena Livestock Market and is anticipated to attract thousands of visitors.

The Mayor said: “The Ballymena Show has a rich and illustrious history and I am delighted it is back in our calendars having fallen foul of Covid-19 over the past two years.

“The show provides a vital platform to our world-class agri-food sector here in Mid and East Antrim, and across Northern Ireland, and I commend the show’s organisers for their hard work, resilience and commitment ahead of what promises to be an excellent event this Saturday.

“This weekend, thousands will travel to our Borough to celebrate local farming, enjoy food and entertainment, and take in the livestock and agricultural machinery on display.”

Ballymena Show Chairman Robert Dick commented: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the Ballymena Show at Ballymena Livestock Mart - our second year at the venue following on from the success of 2019, which attracted hugely positive comments.

“Getting the show up and running again is important to farmers and non-farmers in the local area alike. We have many activities for all the family to enjoy, as well as lots of new activities and exhibitions, so this year’s show promises to be better than ever.”

For more information about the Ballymena Show 2022, visit www.ballymenashow.co.ukor email secretary@ballymenashow.co.uk