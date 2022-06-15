Annette is honoured for long term SVP service

A Ballymena woman has been honouredfor her service to the St Vincent de Paul charity.

Representatives from across St Vincent de Paul North Region joined Fr Perry Gildea, SVP National President, Rose McGowan, and Regional President for the North Region, Mary Waide, at a garden party to celebrate Volunteers' Week.

The theme of the event was ‘A Time to Say Thanks!” and special recognition was given to those who are celebrating milestones in their service to the Society this year with a combined service of 450 years volunteering with SVP.

Among those being thanked for their service was Annette McWilliams of Ballymena.

Mary Waide, Regional President of SVP North Region, herself a Ballymena woman, said: "It's wonderful to think that we have members celebrating a combined 450 years of service to St Vincent de Paul this year. I’m privileged to recognise volunteers who have given a lifetime of service to the Society and without their support, in the heart of our local communities across the North, the extent of the work of SVP would not be possible.

“Undeterred by the pandemic and now faced with handling requests for help from those struggling due to the cost of living crisis, our volunteers have shown resilience in how they continue to help the most vulnerable in our communities.

“It gave me great pleasure to welcome our National President, Rose McGowan, to the SVP Garden Party during Volunteers' Week, so we could honour or volunteers and celebrate their dedication, as it really is ‘a time to say thanks’ to all our volunteers for their faithful and continued service."

Those attending received certificates and a memento of their service whilst enjoying afternoon tea in the gardens of Laurel Villa in Magherafelt.

If you would like to become a volunteer or make a donation to SVP, please visit: www.svpni.co.uk.