ReStore Gold Award for dedicated volunteer

A volunteer at ReStore Ballymena has received a Gold Award.

Habitat for Humanity Ireland recently held its Building Together event, bringing together the ‘Habitat family’ across Ireland to celebrate everything that volunteers and supporters contribute to its mission, locally and globally.

The event is also a great opportunity for Habitat to recognise individual volunteer’s contribution.

This year Noel Graham, who volunteers at ReStore Ballymena, the charity’s social enterprise, was presented with a ‘ReStore Gold’ award.

Jenny Williams, Chief Executive of Habitat Ireland, presented the awards, and spoke about the impact ReStore has for the local community.

“For almost six years, Noel has shown his dedication to ReStore, by volunteering his time each week. One of the first volunteers in Ballymena, Noel has completed more than 1,000 hours in ReStore. His love & skill at PAT-testing are famous among his fellow volunteers. His positive attitude and support for vulnerable volunteers has made him a wonderful ‘buddy’ to many in ReStore.

ReStore volunteers, across four ReStores in NI and one in Drogheda; now invest 3000 hours every month in reaching out to their local community and each one of them makes a huge contribution to our mission.”

Through ReStore, Habitat builds sustainable communities and directly tackle poverty across Ireland. Each year the charity serves thousands of local people; many who cannot afford commercial prices to improve their homes, diverts tons of reusable material from landfill which helps build a more sustainable future and provides training and employment opportunities for people of all backgrounds and abilities.

You can support our work by donating, volunteering or shopping in ReStore today. Learn more at www.habitatni.co.uk/restore