New duo take top spots at MEA Council

Alliance Alderman Noel Williams has taken over the chain of office at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, having been elected as Mayor at the Council’s Annual General Meeting on Monday 6 June.

His deputy will be long serving DUP councillor Beth Adger MBE.

Alderman Williams said: “I’m honoured to take up the chain of office for my home Borough of Mid and East Antrim.

“As Mayor, it will be my great privilege to serve every citizen who calls this place home, and my complete honour to represent the Borough and its people on the public stage.

“It is no secret that this past year has been a difficult one for the Council, both internally and in terms of our continued recovery from the worst effects of Covid-19.

“As we bounce back from the pandemic, we are now contending with a cost of living crisis, worsening fuel poverty, and ever-increasing healthcare waiting lists.

“At the helm of the Borough Council, which has ambitious plans to strengthen our local economy, attract business to our high streets, and make local improvements to our communities wherever we see opportunities, I will lead from the front in promoting and facilitating those plans. Moreover, I will ensure that our ambitions are achieved in an open and transparent manner.

“With a lengthy ‘to-do list’ in front of me, I look forward to working alongside the Deputy Mayor, Elected Members, Council Officers, and the citizens of our Borough to ensure Mid and East Antrim continues to be the greatest place in Northern Ireland to live and work”.

Alderman Williams was born and raised in Sunnylands, Carrickfergus. He attended Sunnylands Primary School and the old Carrickfergus Technical college in the heart of the town, before pursuing a full and exciting career in aviation with the Royal Air Force, finishing his service in the rank of Wing Commander.

On return to Northern Ireland, he became Head of the Energy Saving Trust, and also served as a Councillor for the legacy Carrickfergus Borough Council.

Cllr Beth Adger posted on social media: ““I am pleased and honoured to accept the position of Deputy Mayor with a great passion for the Borough that I love, the position, my family, party and my constituents…especially those who have voted and remain loyal to me.

“This is for you. I believe that all the effort of my entire Adger team made me capable of being considered for this Top position.

I have been in public life now for 21 years, having always in my lifetime represented my family, neighbours and the community through various organisations - Barnardos…Asthma Society and for 22 years a foster mum, having fostered 47 Children.

“Coming back from Fulham Hospital when I was 17 years of age, after being a Guinea pig for Chemotherapy, I dedicated my life to helping others.

“That was 57 years ago so I want to give hope to all those going through similar trials that I have gone through.

“ As a born and bred “Proud Carnalbanagh Woman” I want to take this opportunity to thank the Doctors and Nurses of Fulham Hospital for looking after me, especially Professor Bagshawe.Their Healing Hands and my Faith in God has allowed and permitted me to make this speech to you all this evening.

“To the future I dedicate, God willing, a year of service in this role to the community of Mid and East Antrim, where everyone feels loved and part of our great Borough regardless of colour, creed, or class.”