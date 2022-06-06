Gracehill and Galgorm Women's Institute Go Walking

A group of Gracehill and Galgorm WI members decided to gather in the beautiful village of Cullybackey this year for the annual ACWW (Associated Country Women of the World) walk.

A spokesperson said: “Throughout the year our International Officer is able to update members about the work of rural women and projects around the globe, to improve the quality of their lives.

“We enjoyed a sunny, but quite breezy walk along the path beside the River Maine, before visiting Toast restaurant for refreshments.

“We greatly appreciated local resident James Leslie meeting us as we began our walk recording this event for us on camera.

“ Lynda Brooks thanked James and the members who supported this walk.

“She also thanked those who were unable to attend, but who are giving donations to add to our total to send to Federation House in Belfast for ACWW 2022.”