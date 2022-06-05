Man in hospital after assault

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an assault in the Orkney Drive area of Ballymena in the early hours of Saturday, June 4.

It was reported at around 2.20am, that a short time earlier, a man, aged in his fifties, had been assaulted. He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference CW 216 of 4/6/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/