Bytes Project is launched at Kells and Connor YC

KELLS and Connor Youth Club was the venue for the official launch of a council partnership with ‘The Bytes Project’ in Mid and East Antrim.

The Bytes Project is a regional youth work organisation voluntary managed charity, providing innovative place-based services for young people across NI.

In April 2022, the project secured funding to deliver a European Social Fund across Mid andEast Antrim to support 28 young people who are not in employment, education or training the opportunity to transform their personal circumstances. Mid and East Antrim Borough Council provided match funding to support this programme.

This partnership enables Mid andEast Antrim Borough Council to support 28 young people aged 16-24 to access employability skills, with a particular focus for on digital skills in creative media.

Using a youth work methodology Bytes engage young people on a 12-week programme looking at their person skills and set goals for their future.

Cllr William McCaughey said: “This is a vital initiative and I commend all those involved, both in terms of organising and taking part.

“This project is literally life-changing, and our Council is proud to have played its part in supporting The Bytes Project to deliver this crucial service.”

Stephen Dallas, CEO of Bytes said “we are absolutely delighted that that Mid and East Antrim Borough Council decided to support us for the delivery of our ESF programme.

“We are confident that the 28 young people that we will engage will have fantastic opportunities to develop their personal skills and prepare them for life and work”.

Furthermore, Bytes are working in partnership with Kells and Connor Community Centre for the delivery of youth services in the area.

This is supported with funding from the Department of Education and administrated through the Education Authority. This programme started in January 2022 and is due to end in March 2023.