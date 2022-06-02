72-hour fast raises more than £2,000 for Christian Aid funds

JUST over £2,000 was raised recently for Christian Aid due to the generosity of the people of Broughshane and others.

During Christian Aid Week Canon Stuart Lloyd undertook a 72 hour fast sitting for three days in the mall at the James McNeill Grocery and Hardware shops.

The fast was supported by St Patrick’s Church Broughshane who want to express its thanks to all concerned.

Canon Lloyd appreciated the company of fellow parishioners over the three days and was heartened by the readiness of people to give.

The chat and banter from those passing by also helped the time to slip away and keep the hunger pangs at bay!

St Patrick’s are grateful to James McNeill and staff for facilitating the fast.

In the face of the financial demands so many are facing, the generous response to the fast is indeed gratifying.

Elsewhere in the world burdens can be even greater and the money raised will provide much needed help.

Christian Aid works in 37 countries giving support to the poor and marginalised and challenging structures that work against the poor.

It is good that we can even in a small way stand with others less fortunate than ourselves