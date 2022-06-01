Pride of the Maine parade

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

IN excess of 50 bands from all over Northern Ireland are expected to take part in one of the premier events of the marching calendar on Saturday evening.

Pride of the Maine FB will host their annual parade and large number of spectators are expected to attend.

The roure (as per notification to the Parades Commission) is:-

Start time of main parade 8pm from Castle Street, Bridge Street, Harryville Bridge, Henry Street, Larne Street, Douglas Terrace/Paradise Avenue, Queen Street, Harryville Bridge, Bridge Street, North Road, Pentagon, Lower Mill Street, Wellington Street, Ballymoney Street, William Street, Broughshane Street, Church Street, Castle Street (Host Band), Mill Street, Pat's Brae.

