MBE for Ballymena man recognises his services to people with Parkinson's

A former Deputy Mayor of Ballymena has been honoured by the Queen.

Mr. James McClean (pictured with his late wife Anna) who is the Chair of the Ballymena and District Branch of Parkinson’s UK, was awarded an MBE in Her Majesty’s Birthday Honours.

‘Jimmy’ McClean as he is widely known, was deputy Mayor of the former Ballymena Borough Council in 2013/2014.

He receives his MBE as an acknowledgement of his services to people with Parkinson’s in County Antrim.

Jimmy became involved with the local Parkinson’s UK branch during the period when his late wife Anna was battling the condition from which she latterly died.

He has remained a staunch advocate for those who are affected by Parkinson’s Disease ever since.

As a councillor, James was a member of the Ulster Unionist Party group.

Prior to retirement he worked for the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

A keen supporter of Ballymena United FC Jimmy is a regular at the Showgrounds. He is also a prominent member of the Loyal Orders in Ballymena District.