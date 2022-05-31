Mayor's message as Mid and East Antrim set for beacons, parties, poetry, pipers and more to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

AN action-packed programme of free entertainment for all the family takes place in Mid and East Antrim this week to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Right across the Borough a series of community and civic events are planned to celebrate the civic leadership and dedication shown by Her Majesty throughout her 70 years as monarch.

Running from Thursday 2 until Sunday 5 June, planned activities will include but are not limited to:

Thursday 2 June at 2pm: town criers will announce the official proclamation of the Platinum Jubilee events at Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne and that evening beacons will be lit in the three towns to join those in a chain of celebration across the UK. Entertainment will lead up to the beacon lightings, expected to be at 9.45pm

Saturday 4 June: Platinum Jubilee parties will be held in Larne, Carrickfergus and Ballymena, featuring the cream of local musical and entertainment talent ahead of the televising on large screens of the Buckingham Palace concert celebrating the historic occasion. Local celebrations will begin in the early evening and then livestream the concert from London

Sunday 5 June: St. Patrick’s Church in Ballymena will be the location for an afternoon civic service to reflect on the outstanding service of The Queen to the nation.

In addition to the official events, Council delivered a grant scheme offering local community groups the opportunity to stage their own events during the holiday period, encouraging celebrations on Friday 3 June so as not to clash with official events.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “Mid and East Antrim will join in a UK-wide long weekend of celebrations to honour the dedication of Her Majesty The Queen’s 70-year monarchy.

“I am delighted and honoured that our Borough will play such an important role in recognising the outstanding reign of Her Majesty.

“The excitement levels are really building ahead of what promises to be a brilliant long weekend of festivities and events for all our residents to enjoy.

“It has been superb to hear of so many within our community planning their own parties, alongside the events arranged by Council, and the next week looks set to be one that lives long in the memory.

“I hope everybody has a great time, stays safe and that the weather is kind to us as we mark this incredible occasion.”

A ‘Poetry Fit for a Queen’ competition for local schools has been hugely successful, with more than 300 entries received.

Residents are advised to follow Council's social media channels and our dedicated webpage at midandeastantrim.gov.uk/jubilee for the very latest information and updates.

Members of the public can bring their own fold-up chairs and picnics to the venues if they wish.

Events in each town include:

BALLYMENA

June 2 from 7.45pm to 10pm at The People's Park

7.45pm - 9pm Children's Entertainment

8pm The Maine Weavers

9pm Dancers Arran School of Dance

9.20pm Words from the Mayor

9.25pm Poem fit for a Queen

9.30pm Dancers Arran School of Dance

9.35pm Piper– Diu Regnare

9.40pm Bugler – Majesty

9.45pm Lighting of the Beacon

9.45pm - 10pm Piper ends the evening

June 4 from 6pm to 10pm at The People's Park

6pm Ballymena Chamber Orchestra

7pm - 8pm Children's Entertainment

7.45pm Words from the Mayor

7.50pm Poem fit for a Queen

7.55pm Pipers

8pm Televised concert

10pm Close of concert

CARRICKFERGUS

June 2 from 7.45pm to 10pm at Castle Green

7.45pm - 9pm Children's Entertainment

7.45pm - 8pm Inglesby’s Fife and Drum

8pm - 8.45pm Star of Knockagh Accordion Band

8.45pm - 9pm Sir Henry Inglesby’s Fife and Drum

9pm Words from the Mayor /Representative

9.10pm Poems fit for a Queen

9.35pm Piper– Diu Regnare

9.40pm Bugler – Majesty - Morris Cameron

9.45pm Lighting of the Beacon

9.45pm - 10pm Piper ends the evening

June 4 from 4pm to 10pm at Shaftesbury Park

4pm - 5pm 3rd Carrick Silver

4pm - 6pm Children's Entertainment

5pm - 5.45pm Cake Fit for a Queen baking competition

5pm - 6pm The Corgi Convention (By Doggy Command) – bring your corgis (and other dogs) for an organised history walk of Carrickfergus town centre

5pm - 6pm History tour – George McGrand

5pm Sir Henry Inglesby’s Fife and Drum

5.15pm Studio 86 Dancers

5.30pm - 6.30pm Bubble Trouble

6.15pm Tartan Riot

7.15pm Words from the Mayor

7.20pm Poems fit for a Queen – local entrants from the competition

8pm Televised concert

10pm Close of concert

LARNE

June 2 from 7pm to 10pm at Larne Town Park

7pm - 8pm Carnival Promotions Magic Show and Bubblemania

8pm Magheramorne Silver Band

8pm – 9pm Juggler

9pm Words from the Mayor or HMLL/Representative

9.10pm Poem fit for a Queen

9.15pm – Tim Johnston

9.35pm Piper– Diu Regnare

9.40pm Bugler – Majesty – MSB

9.45pm Lighting of the Beacon

9.45pm-10pm Piper ends the evening

June 4 from 5pm to 10pm at Larne Market Yard

5pm - 7pm Children's Entertainment

5pm - 5.45pm Billy Teare

5.45pm - 6.15pm Ami Ogilby Flautist & Lisa Dawson singer

6.15pm - 6.45pm Lisa Dempsey School of Dance

6.45pm Zolene and the ALS Band

7.45pm Words from the Mayor

7.55pm Poem fit for a Queen

8pm Televised concert

10pm Close of concert