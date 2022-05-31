Mayor's message as Mid and East Antrim set for beacons, parties, poetry, pipers and more to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Excitement building ahead of return of Ballymena Show this Saturday
AN action-packed programme of free entertainment for all the family takes place in Mid and East Antrim this week to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Right across the Borough a series of community and civic events are planned to celebrate the civic leadership and dedication shown by Her Majesty throughout her 70 years as monarch.
Running from Thursday 2 until Sunday 5 June, planned activities will include but are not limited to:
Thursday 2 June at 2pm: town criers will announce the official proclamation of the Platinum Jubilee events at Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne and that evening beacons will be lit in the three towns to join those in a chain of celebration across the UK. Entertainment will lead up to the beacon lightings, expected to be at 9.45pm
Saturday 4 June: Platinum Jubilee parties will be held in Larne, Carrickfergus and Ballymena, featuring the cream of local musical and entertainment talent ahead of the televising on large screens of the Buckingham Palace concert celebrating the historic occasion. Local celebrations will begin in the early evening and then livestream the concert from London
Sunday 5 June: St. Patrick’s Church in Ballymena will be the location for an afternoon civic service to reflect on the outstanding service of The Queen to the nation.
In addition to the official events, Council delivered a grant scheme offering local community groups the opportunity to stage their own events during the holiday period, encouraging celebrations on Friday 3 June so as not to clash with official events.
Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “Mid and East Antrim will join in a UK-wide long weekend of celebrations to honour the dedication of Her Majesty The Queen’s 70-year monarchy.
“I am delighted and honoured that our Borough will play such an important role in recognising the outstanding reign of Her Majesty.
“The excitement levels are really building ahead of what promises to be a brilliant long weekend of festivities and events for all our residents to enjoy.
“It has been superb to hear of so many within our community planning their own parties, alongside the events arranged by Council, and the next week looks set to be one that lives long in the memory.
“I hope everybody has a great time, stays safe and that the weather is kind to us as we mark this incredible occasion.”
A ‘Poetry Fit for a Queen’ competition for local schools has been hugely successful, with more than 300 entries received.
Residents are advised to follow Council's social media channels and our dedicated webpage at midandeastantrim.gov.uk/jubilee for the very latest information and updates.
Members of the public can bring their own fold-up chairs and picnics to the venues if they wish.
Events in each town include:
BALLYMENA
June 2 from 7.45pm to 10pm at The People's Park
7.45pm - 9pm Children's Entertainment
8pm The Maine Weavers
9pm Dancers Arran School of Dance
9.20pm Words from the Mayor
9.25pm Poem fit for a Queen
9.30pm Dancers Arran School of Dance
9.35pm Piper– Diu Regnare
9.40pm Bugler – Majesty
9.45pm Lighting of the Beacon
9.45pm - 10pm Piper ends the evening
June 4 from 6pm to 10pm at The People's Park
6pm Ballymena Chamber Orchestra
7pm - 8pm Children's Entertainment
7.45pm Words from the Mayor
7.50pm Poem fit for a Queen
7.55pm Pipers
8pm Televised concert
10pm Close of concert
CARRICKFERGUS
June 2 from 7.45pm to 10pm at Castle Green
7.45pm - 9pm Children's Entertainment
7.45pm - 8pm Inglesby’s Fife and Drum
8pm - 8.45pm Star of Knockagh Accordion Band
8.45pm - 9pm Sir Henry Inglesby’s Fife and Drum
9pm Words from the Mayor /Representative
9.10pm Poems fit for a Queen
9.35pm Piper– Diu Regnare
9.40pm Bugler – Majesty - Morris Cameron
9.45pm Lighting of the Beacon
9.45pm - 10pm Piper ends the evening
June 4 from 4pm to 10pm at Shaftesbury Park
4pm - 5pm 3rd Carrick Silver
4pm - 6pm Children's Entertainment
5pm - 5.45pm Cake Fit for a Queen baking competition
5pm - 6pm The Corgi Convention (By Doggy Command) – bring your corgis (and other dogs) for an organised history walk of Carrickfergus town centre
5pm - 6pm History tour – George McGrand
5pm Sir Henry Inglesby’s Fife and Drum
5.15pm Studio 86 Dancers
5.30pm - 6.30pm Bubble Trouble
6.15pm Tartan Riot
7.15pm Words from the Mayor
7.20pm Poems fit for a Queen – local entrants from the competition
8pm Televised concert
10pm Close of concert
LARNE
June 2 from 7pm to 10pm at Larne Town Park
7pm - 8pm Carnival Promotions Magic Show and Bubblemania
8pm Magheramorne Silver Band
8pm – 9pm Juggler
9pm Words from the Mayor or HMLL/Representative
9.10pm Poem fit for a Queen
9.15pm – Tim Johnston
9.35pm Piper– Diu Regnare
9.40pm Bugler – Majesty – MSB
9.45pm Lighting of the Beacon
9.45pm-10pm Piper ends the evening
June 4 from 5pm to 10pm at Larne Market Yard
5pm - 7pm Children's Entertainment
5pm - 5.45pm Billy Teare
5.45pm - 6.15pm Ami Ogilby Flautist & Lisa Dawson singer
6.15pm - 6.45pm Lisa Dempsey School of Dance
6.45pm Zolene and the ALS Band
7.45pm Words from the Mayor
7.55pm Poem fit for a Queen
8pm Televised concert
10pm Close of concert