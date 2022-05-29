Budgies are back!

THE Budgie Shows are back - after a two-year lay-off due to Covid.

Ahoghill Community Centre is the venue on Saturday, June 18, for the first show since the pandemic wiped everything out.

Chairman of the County Antrim Budgerigar, Zebar Finch and Foreign Bird Club, Sammy Adams, is delighted that the green light has been given for shows to return.

“It is a long time to be out of the Show scene. It is great news that they are returning. I believe the one next month in Ahoghill is the first one being held in Northern Ireland, and possibly Ireland,” outlined Sammy.

The official title for the June 18 event is the County Antrim Budgerigar, Zebar Finch and Foreign Bird Club W. McChesney Memorial Club Show.

Budgerigar judge that day will be Mr. Jim McGeehan, while Mr. Laurence Edgar will judge the Zebra Finches and Foreign Birds.

Pre-entries will be taken between 7-9pm from Saturday, June 4, until Wednesday, June 15.

No entries will be accepted on the day of the Show.

Only Show Committee will be permitted in the hall while judging is taking place.

Judging starts at 11.15am sharp.

“It is absolutely brilliant that the Shows are returning. It’s a long time since competitions were running. Let us hope there is a great entry on June 18,” concluded Chairman Adams.

* Pre-entries can be accepted in the following ways - Write to Mr. Steven Parkinson, 20 Craigowen Road, CARRICKFERGUS, BT38 7NE;

or E-mail to countyantrimbzffbc@gmail.com or telephone Steven at - 07792201176, between 7-9pm.