Local woman shares Coronation memories in run up to Queen's Jubilee

A BALLYMENA woman is getting ready to celebrate the upcoming Queen's Platinum Jubilee by sharing a very royal keepsake from Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation in 1956.

The Guardian visited Annie Graham, nee Kidd, last week and she showed us a commemorative Belfast Bank Savings Book cover, which is now around 70 years old.

Annie explained that she was just seven when she received the collectors item.

She told the Guardian: "I grew up on a farm at Grove House at Slavenagh Road and attended Garvaghy Primary School near Portglenone.

"When I was at primary school, I was very privileged that my parents were able to open a savings account for me with the Belfast Savings Bank.

"To commemorate the Coronation of the Queen, the bank sent me a special souvenir cover for the savings book, and I still have that book cover today. It would be around 70 years old now.

"The savings book was a great start in life, learning me how to save, and I was very pleased to receive the commemorative cover.

"By chance, I was looking through some old photos recently and remembered the book cover and thought I would dig it out in the lead up to the Jubilee.

"I have always been a great Royalist and I have always followed the Royal Family since I was a child.

"So, I was surprised and delighted when a special delivery package containing two Gold tickets arrived at my door inviting myself and my daughter to spend the day at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the Queen's Golden Jubilee, in 2002.

"This occasion marked 50 years of Her Majesty on the throne and it was an honour to be invited as a guest of the Queen. My daughter and I travelled over to London and we had a packed schedule from the minute we arrived.

"We attended the Party at the Palace and received a hamper full of goods, which I still have - I've even kept the champagne cork and the butter!

"Around 33 different artists performed at the celebrations, including Tom Jones, Elton John, Eric Clapton and even Ozzy Osbourne.

"Brian May played 'God Save the Queen' from the roof of the palace. We were given rain capes to wear incase the weather turned inclement but it didn't rain at all. It was a beautiful day and we had a wonderful time.

"On the Sunday, we attended a service at Westminster Abbey and received Holy Communion.

"It was a brilliant day, from beginning to end. We saw every member of the Royal Family which was really lovely.

"It was very exciting for us.

"I think the Queen continues to do a marvellous job as she approaches the Jubilee celebrations.