Irish titles for Dan and Jason

THE curtain came down on the 2022 race season at Aghadowey Oval on Saturday evening, with the fans treated to some great racing as two new Irish Champions were crowned.

Glenavy’s Dan Shannon took the Stock Rods Irish title whilst Rasharkin’s Jason Darragh was the winner of the Thunder Rods version.

Rathfriland’s Ivan Elliott took the King of Aghadowey title in the 1300 Stock Cars, with Cullybackey’s Curtis Greer (Superstox) and Portadown’s Nigel Jackson (Lightning Rods) the other feature race winners.

Stock Rods

Dan Shannon and defending Irish Champion Jonny Cardwell shared the front row for the Stock Rods Irish title showdown, and as the race settled down it was Shannon who led ahead of former World Champion Stevie McNiece and European, British and National Champion Mark Crawford.

Lap after lap they circulated with nothing between them, and at one stage we had a twelve car pack fighting for the lead!

Crawford clawed his way past McNiece for second, but he couldn’t unseat Shannon from the top spot as Dan came home to claim the Irish Championship to complete a fantastic season.

Crawford, Cardwell, Joe Largey and Sam McNeice completed the top places. The reversed grid Irish Revenge race saw a win for Ballymena’s Steven McKane over Sam McNeice and Largey.

Thunder Rods

The Thunder Rods Irish Championship always had the makings of a classic, with Chris Baird and Matthew Nicholl sharing the front row.

From row two, Jason Darragh capitalised when Baird left the slightest of gaps into turn one early on to take up the running, but with Rab Preston and Nicholl challenging. Darragh used every ounce of his experience to hold the rest at bay to take the biggest win of his career, with Preston a gallant runner up.

A great late battle for third fell to James Goldie over Daniel Rodgers and Clifford Gordon.

The reverse grid Irish Revenge support race went the way of the returning Mark McLaughlin, with Goldie coming through for second ahead of Adam McKinney and Preston.

1300 Stock Cars

The all-action 1300 Stock Cars entertained all evening, with bumpers and places exchanged throughout each and every race.

Jonny Patterson was the star turn in the heats, taking the opener ahead of Fionn Donnelly and David Wilson, before repeating the feat in heat two with Donnelly again second and Ivan Elliott this time in third.

Patterson broke clear out front again in the King of Aghadowey Final, before faltering which handed the lead to Gareth Halliday. Halliday was well clear by the time Elliott appeared in second, with Ivan chipping into his advantage on each lap.

It was nail biting stuff as the laps counted down, and into the Brown Trout Bend for the final time Elliott launched an attack from way back which sent Halliday wide to the wall.

That allowed Elliott to steal through for a fantastic win, with Halliday having to make do with second ahead of James Crossett and Thomas McCrory.

Superstox

The Superstox were lightning fast all evening, with Curtis Greer making short work of those ahead of him to take the opening heat from Craig McConnell and Jordan Robinson.

McConnell went one better in heat two, the NI Points Champion taking the chequered flag ahead of Greer and World Champion Kyle Beattie.

Greer once again had the bit between his teeth right from the off in the final, quickly slicing through to the front to go on and complete his double for the night in some style.

Irish Champion Steven Haugh, McConnell and Beattie completed the top four.

Lightning Rods

James McKinney took the opening heat win from a depleted field of Lightning Rods, before British and Irish Champion Stuart Agnew sealed victory in heat two.

The final saw Nigel Jackson get ahead early on, and he took a clear win over Dean Catherwood for a BMW top two. Mark Corry was third ahead of Agnew.

Next Meeting

The next meeting at Aghadowey Oval is the festive meeting on Holiday Tuesday December 27th (2pm).

The main attractions are the Crazy Caravan Destruction Derby plus the latest round of National Hot Rods Simpson Race Exhausts World Series NI. Also in action are the Lightning Rods, Stock Rods, Thunder Rods and the Ninja Karts 2022 Stars of Tomorrow Challenge.