Jonathan lands Irish title at Raceway!

THE 1300 Stock Car Irish Championship was the main event at Sunday’s Nutts Corner Raceway meeting.

Hot Favourite Chris Hamill the defending title holder was the pole sitter with Ivan Elliot along side, row two was occupied by Jonathan Brown and Joshua McKinstry.

At the drop of the green flag Hamill didn’t manage to get away as clean as he may have liked which allowed Brown to move through to the front.

Hamill got trapped on the outside and after a few heavy blows around the wall the favourite was out of contention.

Brown soon lost the lead to Joshua McKinstry who was showing good pace.

As the laps ticked away Tommy McCrory Jnr become involved in the leading battle, with Brown, McCrory and McKinstry all taking spells at the front.

A caution period was called for drama’s in turn one, on the restart former World Banger Champion, Steven Bolton edged himself closer to leaders and didn’t delay in gaining places.

Brown quickly opened up a gap out front and went on take the honours crowning himself Irish Champion, after a good late drive Bolton secured the runner up spot ahead of Robbie Wright in third.

McKinstry took the spoils in the lively revenge race which featured a rollover for Hamill while Jonny Patterson was winner of heat two.

David Nesbitt takes GP2 title in style

David Nesbitt took full advantage of his pole position start in the Group 2 Lightning Irish Championship Final to complete the distance and take the title.

He made a smashing start and went on to complete the distance unhindered.

George Esler pulled off a similar stunt, translating his second place starting slot to a runner up finish, joining Nesbitt and Elser on the podium was Ricky Peoples who had a solid run to finish up third.

Paul Nesbitt was the pace setter in the revenge race where he picked up the spoils ahead of Jonathan Bigger.

Rounding out the afternoon was a heat race where Ballymena’s Gary Freeburn’s spate of pace continued with another well executed victory.

Support Round Up

The Brisca F2 Stock Cars were in action for the Golden Helmet.

Adam McFall and Graham Fegan shared the heat honours before Fegan went on to take the Golden Helmet title.

Next across the line was Aidan McFerran and McFall.

Stuart McCammon capitalised on his yellow grade starting slot to enjoy a convincing heat and final double victory in the 2L Saloon Stock Cars.

McCammon was denied a hat trick of victories by Dylan Booth who picked up the heat two win.

Daniel Taylor romped to an excellent duo of heat wins in the Junior Rods formula.

Mya Hill followed up on here recent heat win to take her first ever final victory.

Taylor was the runner up while Ava McCreight continued the girl power them with a fine third place finish.