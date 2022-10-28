Irish titles for Steven and Jack

DESPITE wet and treacherous conditions all evening, the fans at Aghadowey Oval were served up some exciting racing throughout last Saturday’s championship event.

Portadown driver Steven Haugh and Rathfriland’s Jack Morrow both secured Irish Championship titles in the Superstox and Junior Productions, with Glenavy’s Joe Largey (Stock Rods), Portadown’s Rab Preston (Thunder Rods) and Limavady’s John Goligher (Back to Basics Bangers) the other feature race winners.

Superstox

Craig McConnell and Jamie McCann shared the front row for the Superstox Irish Championship, and what followed was a drama filled event!

An action packed opening saw a number of fancied runners fall by the wayside, as McCann sped ahead to lead.

Debris on the home straight saw a caution period called, and in the exchanges on the restart David McMenemy and then McConnell had spells out front.

McCann was the fastest car on the track however and quickly came back into contention, taking the lead only for McConnell to come back at him and take both cars out of the running in dramatic fashion on the pit bend.

For the restart, Steven Haugh had the top spot and he reeled off the remaining laps to take the coveted Irish title and the right to wear the green roof for the next twelve months.

Conor Murphy came through for second with Gerard Hartley the only other of the handful of finishers on the lead lap in third.

The reverse grid Irish Revenge race saw World Champion Kyle Beattie take the win on a very greasy track, before the Dash for Cash to complete the meeting fell to Curtis Greer.

Junior Productions

The Junior Productions Irish Championship saw British Champion Jack Morrow on pole position alongside Daniel Stewart, and it was Morrow who coped best with the tricky conditions to pull clear out front early on.

As Jack increased his advantage, Leyton Hughes and Matthew Weir were involved in a great scrap for second.

A late caution period for a loose wheel couldn’t stop Jack’s march to the title, and he duly reeled off the remaining laps to take a well deserved win and the coveted Derek McMillan Memorial Trophy for Irish Champion.

Hughes took a creditable second spot ahead of defending champion Weir, Callum Doak and Stewart.

The reversed grid Irish Revenge event saw Dylan Fegan lead early on before Jake Devlin powered through to take a fine victory.

Stock Rods

The Stock Rods were joined by welcome visitors John Gray and Paddy O’Dwyer from Tipperary Raceway, with Samuel Murphy claiming the opening heat win after demoting early leader Ryan Dilly.

Joe Largey and Samuel Wilson filled the places. Teenager Dilly made no mistake in heat two, taking his maiden win in the formula ahead of Murphy and Largey.

The final was again run in atrocious track conditions, with Murphy stretching out a big lead early on.

Largey was the man to watch though, and after finding a way past Wilson he set about reducing the deficit to Murphy out front.

Samuel could offer little resistance when the challenge came, and with just five laps to go Largey swept ahead to take an impressive win over Wilson, Murphy and Victor McAfee.

Thunder Rods

The Thunder Rods opening heat saw a clear win for Ballymena’s Adam Graham ahead of David Wilson and Rab Preston.

Heat two saw a big crash when Daniel Rodgers blew an engine and coated the track in oil, something which left the going very tricky for the rest of the field in the already wet conditions.

The pace was almost at pedestrian level as the drivers did their best to just keep pointing in the right direction on the restart, with Graham again getting the nod by inches on the line after a drag race from the final bend with Josh Goligher.

The final saw Sam Watt out front early on, but Preston soon took the lead and pulled well clear to take an emphatic win. Graham returned to second despite his upgrade after the brace of heat wins, with Wilson, James Goldie and Clifford Gordon next home.

Back to Basics Bangers

A handful of Back to Basics Bangers once again helped to blood some new drivers to the sport, with Aaron McGraw and William McFaul sharing the heats before John Goligher came through to win an entertaining final.

