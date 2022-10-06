Cullybackey's Ryan takes title!

Cullybackey Saloon Stock Car racer Ryan Wright claimed the fourth Irish Championship title of his career recently at Nutts Corner Raceway.

A healthy grid lined up in season points order for the showdown to determine who would wear the green roof of Irish Champion for the next twelve months.

Coleraine’s Anthony McIvor and Ballymoney’s Matthew Stirling shared the front row, with Wright positioned perfectly on the inside of row two alongside Dylan Booth.

The heavy metal bumpers were put to good use in the opening exchanges, with Wright aiming for the lead inside McIvor just as a telling blow from Stirling took both himself and McIvor out of contention.

Wright claimed the lead and stamped his authority on the race from then on. Despite some heavy backmarking traffic at times, Ryan was able to race well clear to take the Irish title in emphatic style, with Armagh’s Stuart McCammon and Newtownabbey driver Calvin Blake completing the podium after a lively battle for the places.

Later in the meeting Matthew Stirling had an impressive win in the Irish Revenge race before Robert Mawhinney romped to victory in the lively all comers race.

For Wright, and a number of the other top local stars including Stirling and McIvor, attention now switches to the World Championship which takes place at Skegness Stadium in Lincolnshire this coming weekend.

Support Formula:

Also on the billing was the popular Back to Basic Bangers who were contesting their 2022 Gold Cup Final. Philip Holmes emerged victorious in the battle taking the win ahead of Nutts Corner’s Matthew McKInstry. Holmes scored a heat victory later in the meeting as did Aaron McGraw.

Kurtis Reid proved unstoppable in the ORCi Stock Rods where he completed the meeting undefeated, chalking up wins in both heats and the Golden Helmet Final.

Jamie Cardwell was on fine form again finishing second with Samuel Montgomery claiming the final step on the Golden Helmet podium.

Belfast’s Gavin Fegan secured the opening heat win in the Brisca F2 Stock Cars before Portglenone man Aidan McFerran went on to win both the second heat and meeting final.

Graham Fegan was runner up in the final ahead of brother Gavin in third.

Chris Hamill continued his impressive run of form with yet another final win in the all action 1300 Stock Cars.

Hamill was runner up in both events finishing behind the double winner Josh McKInstry.

In the Junior Rods Joshua Murray took the heat one spoils before Jack Morrow dominated the second heat and final. Gary Freeburn and Colin Crawley shared the GP2 Lightning Rod heat wins before Ballymena’s Andrew Cole returned to form, taking the final win ahead of Randalstown George Esler.