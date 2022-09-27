Cullybackey Hot Rod racing legend Richard Turtle remembered

CULLYBACKEY Hot Rod Racing legend Richard Turtle will be remembered at Aghadowey Oval this Saturday night, October 1, when the National Hot Rods, contest the Richard Turtle Memorial Cup.

His flamboyant racing style made him legions of fans back in the eighties and nineties, and Templepatrick's Ben McKee will return from a short break to defend the coveted trophy.

The meeting is also the fourth round of Simpson Race Exhausts World Series NI, with vital points up for grabs in the race for World Championship qualification.

Starting as a big favourite will be Galgorm's Shane Murray, who returns to the scene of his British Championship and Leslie Dallas Memorial Trophy wins just a fortnight ago.

He will be keen to go close again, but will face stiff opposition from NI Champion Derek Martin, Glenn Bell and Adam Hylands to name a few.

Kells racer Carl Sloan impressed during the British Championship weekend and is another who could well go close.

Meanwhile, the all action 1300 Stock Cars will contest their Ulster Championship with Chris Hamill the defending champion.

Ivan Elliott, Jonathan Brown and Gareth Halliday to name a few will be keen to get the bumpers in and steal the title.

An action packed event lies in store, and the sparks are sure to fly under the floodlights.

World Champion Colin McNiece will head the Stock Rods entry as they return to Aghadowey, with the Junior productions and Thunder Rods also in action with both set to field healthy grids.

The first race leaves the Aghadowey grid at 6.30pm.