It's World Superstox Championship time at Aghadowey Oval!

Aghadowey Oval stages arguably the biggest ever race meeting in its illustrious history this weekend, when the Superstox Championship of the World headlines a Speedweekend packed with major title races.

World Final

The 61st running of the Superstox Championship of the World, sponsored by Mk2 Escort Shells and Spares, promises to be an action packed encounter.

The very best in the formula will descend on the local circuit aiming to take the coveted crown, one of the most sought after trophies in the sport of oval racing.

Defending Champion Nick Roots from Surrey tops the entry list alongside Berkshire’s Chris Bradbury, who claimed World title glory the only time it has previously been staged at Aghadowey back in 2015.

Essex based European Champion Ian Beaumont, British Champion Martyn Coles and Scottish Points Champion Dean Johnston are also amongst a strong mainland challenge.

The local stars will have their sights set on World glory too, headed by NI Points Champion and Scottish Open Champ Craig McConnell from Bangor.

Irish Champion Jordan Robinson and 2018 World title winner Lee Davison, both from Portadown, will be hoping to land the gold roof, as will Aughnacloy’s former Irish Champion Kyle Beattie.

Cullybackey’s Curtis Greer and Cloughmills driver Sean Mark are two more local stars aiming for glory.

National Hot Rods

The fastest non-contact formula on the ovals are the National Hot Rods and they will be contesting the Cherry Pipes British Championship. Defending champion Glenn Bell from Portadown will be one to watch, with Dungannon’s NI Champion Derek Martin, Ballinderry’s John Christie and Galgorm ace Shane Murray other major challengers.World and National Champion Robert McDonald hopes to confirm his entry for the event after racing in South Africa last weekend, whilst English stars Billy Wood, Perry Cooke, Hayden Ballard, Terry Hunn and Barry Limer will all be in action. Waterford’s David Casey was victorious in the British on its last staging at Aghadowey back in 2015, and he will again be a threat, with Les Compelli and Jeff Riordan other Republic of Ireland challengers.The British Championship will be contested on Saturday, before the drivers compete for the Leslie Dallas Memorial Trophy on Sunday with a huge prize fund of over £2,000.

2.0 Hot Rods

The competitive 2.0 Hot Rods division will contest the Cherry Pipes European Championship, with Portadown’s World Champion Jordan Rochford topping the entry list. British Champion Jason ‘Boxer Jack’ Jackson from Essex heads the English entry alongside former World Champion James Morris, Ryan Eaton and Ben Murray. Scottish Champion Jason Secker will also be in action, heading a strong tartan challenge that also includes Cameron Willacy, Keith Brown, Gerry Hendry and Ethan Doull.

Support Racing

A large field of 6-11 year old Ninja Kart stars from right across the UK will be in action as they chase the coveted Keir Millar Memorial Trophy, whilst the teenagers in the Junior Productions will also be on track on the Sunday.

The weekend kicks off with a practice session on Friday evening from 6pm, with Saturday’s racing commencing at 4pm and Sunday’s action getting underway from 1pm.