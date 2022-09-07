Mid Antrim 150 this weekend

THE Mid Antrim 150 road races are back this weekend (Friday and Saturday, September 9 and 10).

Clerk of the Course Davy McCartney urges fans to come out in force and support the event, the closing Ulster road race event of the season.

He was full of praise for all their sponsors - highlighting their main one Maine Surface Finishing.

The 2022 meeting around the Clough Circuit is the first Mid Antrim meeting in years.

“It's been a hard road to get back,” outlined Davy. “We're hopeful the Mid Antrim 150 is here to stay and that the fans will come and support us and see some great racing over the weekend.”

Roads will be closed from 8am to 8pm on Friday for practice and from 7am to 7pm on Saturday for racing.

Meanwhile, Ballymoney rider Darryl Tweed hopes to make his mark this time round.

Tweed made his debut at the Mid Antrim in 2016 but returns to the event with aspirations of a rostrum finish, buoyed by recent confirmation that he will continue riding for the Wilson Craig Racing Honda team in 2023.

Tweed gave dominant racer Davey Todd a run for his money at the Armoy Road Races in July, narrowly missing out on victory in the first Supersport race on corrected time after an impressive ride in the tricky conditions.

He will again ride one of the Darren Gilpin-prepared Honda CBR600RR machines at the 3.5-mile Clough course, when Tweed is among the favourites in the Supersport class along with Irish Championship leader and course newcomer Mike Browne, plus Michael Sweeney and Derek Sheils.

Tweed said he is happy to be getting back to the Mid Antrim adding it has been quite sometime since he last raced there.

The last time he was there he was a newcomer to road racing, so he is quite excited to have a bit more experience on a circuit that he really enjoyed first time out. “It will be good to get out with all the top riders again like we did at Armoy, because it's always good to have the chance to compare yourself to some of the best riders in the sport,” he said. “We had a good run at Armoy and got a podium in the first Supersport race, so hopefully we can have another good run at the Mid Antrim.”

Skerries man Sweeney has already clinched the Irish Superbike and Supertwin titles and will be one of the big favourites on his MJR BMW on Saturday. Key rivals include multiple champion Derek Sheils on the Roadhouse Macau BMW and fellow Republic of Ireland rider Browne on the Burrows Suzuki, who is fresh from a maiden victory around the TT Mountain Course at the Manx Grand Prix in the Lightweight 250 race.

Ryan Farquhar, the most successful rider ever at the Mid Antrim, plus New Zealand's Bruce Anstey are set to participate in the parade laps, which will be held on Friday and Saturday in between practice and racing.

Multiple Isle of Man TT, North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix winner Anstey — who hasn't raced since an emotional comeback victory in the Classic TT Lightweight race in 2019 — said: “I've only ever raced at the Mid Antrim once but I'll be going along on the Saturday to do a parade lap and just go out, see the crowd, have a bit of fun and just enjoy myself.”