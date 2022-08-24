Quickest Cars In Ireland Coming To Kirkistown!

THIS Friday and Saturday (August 26 and 27) sees the famous Leinster Trophy return to Kirkistown Racing Circuit for the second time in two years.

The Leinster Trophy, once again, is awarded to the winner of the second BOSS Ireland race. B.O.S.S. stands for Big Open Single Seater and includes such rapid cars as Dallara World Series machines, Dallara Formula 2 cars and Tatuus Formula Renault cars, among others.

Portadown driver, Noel Robinson, who up until recently has been driving the wheels off a Formula Three Dallara in the series, has been promoted into a World Series Dallara by owner, Stanley Watson, from Lisburn.

Tony Greenan, from Hilltown, will be at the sharp end in his Dallara F317. There is not much between him and Aaron Gaughran, from Drogheda, driving a similar Dallara F312. Michael Roche, from New Ross, has been mixing it with both these drivers all year, in his Dallara F306.

Jonathan Fildes, from Dunshaughlin, has to be a favourite in his Lola T96/50, while the evergreen Paul O’Connell, from Crecora, will also be a top contender in his Dallara F308/11.

At the time of writing, thirteen of these monster cars have entered. Bring your ear defenders!

The usual Saloons and GT grid has been augmented by the southern Seat Supercopa class.

The racing is this class is usually fierce, as the cars are so equal. Watch out for Hilltown driver Paul Parr, Cork driver, Shane Murphy, and Rod McGovern from Ticknock.

In the regular saloons, it is hard to see anyone beating Peter Baxter, from Lurgan, although the battle for second place should be interesting. Gareth Blaine, from Downpatrick, Donal O’Neill, from Nutt’s Corner, Greer Wray, from Lisburn, Keith Wray, from Dundonald, and Barry Shannon, from Downpatrick are all in with a shout.

The dark horse is Luke Baxter, in another Seat Supercopa.

The Kirkistown Fiestas are combined with the new Mini class and the Modi-5-Cup for Mazda MX5s.

They are three separate races but on the same grid. In the Fiestas, expect the Stewart brothers, Mark and Paul, from Belfast and the Graham father and son team, Derek and Michael, from Portadown to be at the front.

Banbridge driver, Neville Anderson will be up there as well, as should Strangford lady, Megan Campbell. Conor Mulholland, from Newtownabbey, made a reappearance for the first time this season at the last meeting and, now that he has got back into the way of it, could be a contender as well.

There are only two Minis and it is a toss-up between Newry’s Hugh McEvoy and Kian O’Brien, from Dundalk as to who will win.

The Mazdas have six entrants and four of those six are more than capable of winning. They are founder of the class, David Cousins, from Ballywalter, Derry driver, Gavin Kilkey, Moira hot-shoe, Francis Allen and Newry driver, Damian Moran. The other two are Jim Kennedy, from Culloville, who is getting quicker all the time and relative newcomer Gregg Radcliffe, who is finding chunks of time every time he goes on track.

Once again, there is a combined grid for the visiting Strykers and local NI Sevens sports car classes. Seven Strykers are making the trip north. Keep your eyes on Roger Welaratne, from Clarecastle, and Jonathan Taylor, from Kildangan. In the NI Sevens, expect David Mutch, from Belfast, to be battling hard with the Francis brothers, Richard and Mark, from Donaghadee, along with Newtownards driver, Graham Moore, and Banbridge driver, Paul Thompson.

The wonderful Legends are in attendance again! These 5/8th replicas of 1930/40s American Stock Cars, powered by 1,200cc engines always entertain.

They will have three races and it is not easy to predict a winner. The Richardson brothers, Greg, from Dublin, and Geoff, from Clonskeagh, always go very well.

Local interest is provided by Ivor “The Driver” Greenwood, from Dundrod, Colin Hamill, from Ballymena and Richard Spence, also from Ballymena.

In the Roadsports race, the rivalry between Newtownabbey driver, Jim Larkham, and his nephew, Steven Larkham, looks set to continue.

As the season has progressed, Steven appears to have gained the upper hand.

However, it has been decided that, from now on, the Roadsports class will feature a rolling start.

This has been introduced as a safety measure, as some of the chain-driven Radicals are very difficult to get off the line, yet they tend to qualify at the front.

The danger of a faster car running into a slow-starting Radical is ever present. This change may well help Jim Larkham, who has often been a slow starter.

John Stewart, from Bangor, may well find this new system more suitable for his Radical, as well. Arnie Black, from Banbridge, is back in his temperamental but quick Mermik 1.

The Global GT Lights are also running in a separate race behind the Roadsports. Pat Murphy, from Monaghan, is always worth watching in this class but Richard Finlay, from Larne, destroyed the opposition on his last visit to Kirkistown.

Jack Finlay, from Ballyclare, will also be in the mix, along with Conor May, from Celbridge, and Peter Drennan, from Navan.

The Formula Vees are back in force for this meeting, which is a forerunner to their big event at Kirkistown next month, the Fittipaldi Trophy.

Top of the contenders list has to be Jordan Kelly, from Buncrana. However, he will have to beat such great drivers as Jack Byrne, from Tinahely, Anthony Cross, from Bohernabreena and Gavin Buckley, from Dublin, not to mention seventeen others!

Ulster drivers include Owen Kelly, from Buncrana, Sean McCallion, from Derry City, Norman May, from Donaghadee, and Aaron Murray, from Portglenone.

Finally, there are the N.I. Formula Ford 1600 Championship contenders. In a more healthy field than has been the case so far in 2022, fourteen cars have entered. David McCullough, from Ballymena, has been on form all season and must be the favourite once more.

However, Killaloe driver, Dave Parks, will keep him honest, particularly if he can qualify on the front row.

Always driving out of their skins will be the two Mondial M89S drivers, Ballycastle’s Brandon McCaughan and The Randalstown Rocket, Alan Davidson. Trevor Delaney, from Carrickmacross, is entered and he is a top six pilot, as is Robbie Parks, son of Dave.

It is great to see the return of Chris Paul, from Lisburn. In his day, Chris was hard to beat and, with a few more outings, he could be once more.

David Nicholl, from Markethill, will be renewing his rivalry with Ballymena’s Henry Campbell and Philip Harris, from Ballynahinch.

In the pre-80 class, Paul McMorran will be renewing his battles with his two visiting friends, Giovanni Romagnoli, from Milano and Alan Crocker, from London.

All qualifying will take place on Friday 26th between 1:00pm and 5:00pm, after which there is a sponsored walk around the circuit, in aid of local food banks.

Racing commences on Saturday 27th at 9:00am and will run through to approximately 5:30pm.

Tickets are £12, payable at the gate.