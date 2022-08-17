Race meet at Aghadowey Oval

THERE is another exciting programme of short oval racing at Aghadowey Oval this Saturday evening, August 20, at Aghadowey Oval.

The high speed 2.0 Hot Rods will be in action in the second round of the Hoosier Racing Tyres Challenge Series, with recently crowned World Champion, Jordan Rochford from Portadown, set to make his first appearance at Aghadowey since winning the gold roof.

Jordan will be keen to put on a good show, as will recent form man Ryan McCrory from Antrim.

Just a fortnight ago Ryan took a decisive win in the Lee Cherry Memorial Trophy at neighbouring Tullyroan Oval.

Other contenders will be another Antrim star, Conor Hughes, plus Bleary’s Drew McKeown and Broughshane’s David Kernohan.

Stock Rods

The prestigious William Cooke Memorial Trophy for Stock Rods is also on the programme, raced each year in memory of the ace engineer and former racer from Kilrea.

The current holder of the fine trophy is Crumlin’s Jonny Cardwell, and the current Irish Champion will be aiming for a successful defence.

Recently crowned World Champion Colin McNiece from Banbridge and European and British Champion Mark Crawford from Nutts Corner will have their sights on glory too, as will NI Points Champion Dan Shannon of Glenavy

Kells star Shane McMillan, Cullybackey’s Marc Morrell and Ballymena stalwart Victor McAfee will be others in action too.

The young 6-11 year old stars in the Ninja Karts will be chasing the Golden Helmet Award, with the all action Thunder Rods and the teenagers in the Junior Productions completing the programme.

The first race leaves the grid at 6.30pm.