Hilton Car Sales confirm continued sponsorship at Armoy Road Races

HILTON Car Sales, a quality used car retailer in Ballymena, has announced its continued sponsorship of the Supersport 600 Race at this year’s Armoy Road Races, taking place this Friday and Saturday (July 29 and 30).

The Supersport race is one of the most highly anticipated races of the event and, as expected, is drawing in some of the best names in road racing.

Andy Hilton, owner of Hilton Car Sales said: “We have been involved in a sponsor capacity for the past three years of the event although as a fan it has been much longer.

“I really enjoy the whole spectacle around road racing and the atmosphere at Armoy is unreal. We are excited to be sponsoring this year’s Supersport Race and are looking forward to a great event at the end of July.”

With preparations well under way, Bill Kennedy, Clerk of Course commented: “It is brilliant news that Hilton Car Sales is supporting us again this year. I’m looking forward to receiving a branded Porsche Jeep which is used as the Clerk of the Course’s vehicle throughout the races. Andy and his team have been a great help to us over the past few events and we really do appreciate all the local companies supporting us financially as without them we really couldn’t put on the event.

“The team is busy preparing for what we know will be a great two days of road racing – we’re all really looking forward to it.”

The Armoy Road Races was enabled by funding from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

For more information, visit the website: www.armoyroadraces.com search for ‘AMRRC’ on Facebook or follow on twitter @ArmoyRoadRaces.