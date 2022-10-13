Appeal for new guide for Drew!

BLIND golfer Drew Cochrane is hoping to acquire a new guide.

The 82-year-old from Ballymena is still enjoying time spent on the golf course.

But his regular guide, Warren Stewart, is cutting down his time with Drew due to health reasons.

So now the search is on for a golfer who has the time to spend with Drew at Galgorm Castle Golf Club and Ballymena Golf Club.

“Maybe someone who is retired and would have a bit of spare time to accompany me on the golf course,” outlined Drew to Guardian Sport.

“We would be going out once a month. I would be delighted if someone could please make themselves available. There is no walking involved as I have use of a buggy.”

Drew is current Chairman of Northern Ireland Blind Golf.

At the weekend he received an invite to compete in next year’s World Blind Golf tournament in South Africa.

“It was very nice to get the invite, but I do not think I will be accepting,” outlined Drew.

“I competed in the event in Cape Town seven or eight years ago, and really enjoyed it. I think I finished in third place.”

* If anyone wishes to take up the offer as guide for Drew please contact the Ballymena Guardian Sports Desk (25641221) - or email details to - sport@ballymena guardian.co.uk