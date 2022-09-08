Mollie hoping to qualify for National Junior Medal final

TOP teen golfer Mollie Douglas is hoping to qualify for the National Girls’ Junior medal final.

The prestigious tournament takes place at Woodbrook, County Wicklow, in November.

Mollie, who plays out of Galgorm Castle Golf Club, needs to finish in the Top 60 throughout Ireland to secure her place.

She will know if she has been successful within the next couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, Mollie has recently been awarded a Junior Medal fom Golf Ireland.

This is to mark her achieving the lowest aggregate of two nett score differentials - one in July and one in August - at Galgorm Castle GC.

The 13-year-old Dunclug College pupil has been top of her class on the golf course throughout the Summer.

Her successes include - NEBSSA Schools’ Regional Area Team; the Irish Flogas Tour Championship age 13 category Boys and Girls and winning a place in next year’s Champion of Champions in Lough Erne which will feature competitors from all over the world!

The 10 handicapper also finished first in gross and nett Under 14 category Boys and Girls at the very first Vitality Junior Open, sponsored by Decathlon played at Castlereagh Hills.

At the recent ISPS Handa World Invitational competition at Galgorm Mollie was part of the team from her club which enjoyed a meet-and-greet with golfing professional Leona Maguire.