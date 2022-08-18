Ladies and Gents Stableford event at Galgorm Castle

THE next Ladies & Gents Stableford event of Galgorm's Summer Open Competitions is just around the corner and will take place on Friday, August 26.

Don't miss your chance to play at the home of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational and venue of the 2020 Irish Open.

This is your chance to follow in the footsteps of the game's best players, including Sweden's Maja Stark and Scotland's Ewen Ferguson, who were crowned the new ISPS Handa World Invitational champions at Galgorm last week.

Even better, you can choose which tees you want to play from; be brave and go back to the blue championship tees or stick with whites (men) or reds (women).

Don't miss out, places are filling up fast!