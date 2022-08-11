ISPS HANDA World Invitational gets underway at Galgorm and Massereene

THE ISPS HANDA World Invitational, presented by Modest! Golf Management, gets underway this morning at Galgorm Castle and Massereene golf clubs.

The event brings together some of the best players in the men’s and women’s game, with a DP World Tour tournament and co-sanctioned LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour event played concurrently over the two courses (August 11-14).

The line up includes Leona Maguire, Ireland’s first-ever winner on the LPGA Tour, Northern Irishwoman Stephanie Meadow, who won the 2019 edition of this event, and Germany’s Olivia Cowen, who earned a place on the LPGA Tour in 2022 through qualifying school.

The tournament will also host the G4D Tour, which brings together the world’s best golfers with a disability.

Last year, Modest! Golf player Brendan Lawlor secured an emotional victory at Galgorm – a win which moved him to the top of the World Ranking for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD) for the first time.

DP World Tour winners Guido Migliozzi and Ewen Ferguson will tee it up alongside Daniel Gavins, who will be defending the title he won in fine fashion last year after carding a seven under par final round 65.

Italian Migliozzi is a two-time winner on the DP World Tour, while Ferguson earned his first professional victory at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters earlier this season.

Tickets for the Pro-Am and all four tournament days are available.

Meanwhile, at yesterday’s Pro-Am at Galgorm the sun shone and the crowds turned out in force to see the likes of Niall Horan and former soccer star Robbie Kean grace the fairways.