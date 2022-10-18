Gallery - Ballymena Agricultural Show dinner and prize night

BALLYMENA Agricultural Show Chairman Robert Dick has thanked everyone involved in making the event back in June the success it was.

Speaking at the recent dinner and prize night in Tullyglass House Hotel Mr. Dick reflected on how well everything went, adding it was brilliant to be back after a two year absence.

The Chairman spoke highly of the sponsors, without whose support they could not hold a Show.

He thanked all the traders, praised all the award winners, and gave special mention to the Young Farmers Clubs who were involved, and Show Committee for their hard work preparing for the actual event.

“The response from traders exceeded our expectations in the current economic climate. The response from them was fantastic and we have had some really good feedback from them,” outlined the Chairman.

As mentioned earlier the YFC’s (Lisnamurrican, Ahoghill and Glarryford) more than played the part in the 2022 comeback Show.

In the week before Show time they turned up en masse to help both with set up and clear up afterwards.

“It was fantastic to have this support from the younger farming community and we look forward to building on these relationships,” said the Chairman.

“I would also like to say a massive thank you and well done to all exhibitors and schools who took part in the competitions.”

The Chairman said the Executive Committee members and sub Committees proved invaluable in organising this years show.

“I don’t think anyone realises how much work they carry out behind the scenes,” said Mr. Dick.

Thanks also went to the other volunteers, judges and stewards who assisted on the day.

“Without all of these individuals, Ballymena Show would not be the success it is. Special thanks to our secretary, Lynne Wilson,” said Mr. Dick.

Peter Alexander, Executive Committee member and President of YFCU, reiterated Robert’s point about the support from all the YFC’s.

He also thanked the chairman Robert Dick for all his tireless work.

A raffle/auction was held with prizes being generously donated by local businesses.

It raised £1600 to be split between Air Ambulance NI and the neo natal baby unit at royal hospital in Belfast.

Mark McAuley, Executive Committee member, introduced both these charities and described their invaluable work in detail.

Meanwhile, planning is now underway for next years Show which will be held on Saturday, June 17.

Awards presentations

The following awards were presented on the night:-

HORSE AND PONY SECTION

Nicole Peoples - Walter Rodden Cup Best show hunter pony

Rebecca Millar - McAllister Cup Best ridden hunter

Grace McAuley - Teeshan Road Stud Cup Champion family pony

CATTLE AWARD WINNERS

David Simpson - Fourtowns Cup Cattle supreme champion

Dale Farm/Moore Cup Overall dairy champion

Hinds Cup Best Holstein in the show

Co-Operative Cup Best Holstein cow in the show

Alan and Leanne Paul - A1 Services Cup Junior Holstein champion

Junior Dairy Shield winner of the junior dairy class

Ryan Mulholland - Ivomec Cup Overall beef champion

Carplant Cup Overall beef champion

Allam Cup Champion Limousin

Stephen Cherry - Hereford Cup Best Irish Bred Hereford

Newsletter Cup Champion Hereford

Harry Heron - James McWhirter Best pair of pedigree beef animals at least 1 year old

Robin Boyd - Northern Constitution Cup Best exhibit in the Simmental section

Dan Henry - Galloway Society Cup Champion Galloway registered

SHEEP SECTION

Elizabeth McAllister - IS McWhirter Cup Champion Beltex sheep

Harold Dickey - Colville Cup Best shearling Border Leicester

Stephen Wallace - McCoy Cup Best one shear Border Leicester Ewe

Dale Cup Best Border Leicester lamb

S and F McAllister - William Moody Cup Champion Kerryhill sheep

Irene and Geoff Gray - Valais Blacknose Cup Champion Valais Blacknose sheep (new award)

Nadia and Rhys Patterson - Valais Blacknose Bell Best new Valais exhibitors (new award)

Gareth and Hannah Morrison - Valais Blacknose Bell Best new Valais exhibitors (new award)

HOME INDUSTRIES

Randalstown Womens Institute and Broughshane Womens Institute - Ballymena Borough Council Womens Institute gaining the most Runciman Bowl points in WI section

Kirkinriola Early Years - Nursery/playgroup Cup School gaining the most points

Pat Duddy and Emma McCullough -Needlework and craft Exhibitor with the highest points

First time exhibitor Cup

Janet Plimmer – award was presented to Roberta Hayes - Baking first time exhibitor cup exhibitor with the most points

TRADE STAND SECTION

Riada Tractors - William McDowell Cup Best overall trade stand

Montgomery and Murdock Salver