In Pictures: Fundraiser for Glenravel woman - Mairi Claire Sayers Rutledge

THE local Glens community came together recently to raise more than £2,000 for Mairi Claire Sayers Rutledge, who has been battling cancer for 12 years.

A fundraising appeal was launched over the summer by Mairi Claire’s sister with the aim of raising enough money for potentially life enhancing treatment in Turkey.

She is currently receiving ongoing ground breaking treatment at The Chemotherapy Clinic in Istanbul - treatment that is not available in the UK.

Sean McKeown of Littleworld, Newtowncrommelin and his friend Louise McIlhatton came up with the idea of running a community fund raising event in support of their dear friend Mairi Claire.

The event took place month and many people came along to support the event which was held in the magical, fairytale setting of Littleworld.

Littleworld would like to thank everyone involved for their support and input especially 'Auntie Pat' and the members of The McIlhatton family.

Many local businesses generously gave their support and donations for raffle prizes.

Sean from Littleworld, said: “We would like to thank the musicians and dancers who provided the entertainment throughout the event.

“The children were kept entertained by a kind donation from Mutley’s Inflatables.”

The event was a resounding success and has raised £1800 on the night, which has now risen to over £2000.00

Mairi Claire

Mairi Claire is the daughter of well known local musician Michael Sayers.

Her mother died from cancer when she was just 42.

Mairi Claire’s sister Gemma explained: “Our incredible and inspirational sister, has been on a long and challenging journey with cancer over the last 12 years.

“Following a scan in October 2020, Mairi Claire was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer, just five months after giving birth to her absolute world, Patrick.



Researching and learning

“Since then, she has spent whatever free time she has researching and learning more about her cancer, and has taken an integrative and metabolic approach in a bid to heal her body.

“As you can imagine, this has been an incredibly challenging process but one which has demonstrated her immense courage, determination and positive attitude.

“Throughout this long journey, she has been an inspiration to her friends and family.

“Currently, we find ourselves at a point where the standard of care treatment available on the NHS is no longer effective.

“Chemotherapy can really take its toll on the body and with a very active two year old to think of, Mairi Claire has been researching and working with many specialists to find an integrative approach to treatment that will target the cancerous cells more effectively.

“With all this in mind, Mairi Claire will undergo treatment at the Chemothermia Clinic in Istanbul for a minimum of three months, which offers groundbreaking treatment that isn’t currently available in the UK. It is a decision that hasn’t been made lightly, particularly as it will mean leaving Patrick, who she has never been apart from, for days at a time.

“The treatment she will go through will also be intensive and exhausting, but it is exactly what Mairi Claire urgently needs at this point to target the cancer more directly.

“Following this treatment, we hope that Mairi Claire will then be able to receive immunotherapy at another clinic and ultimately give her the best chance of success.”

A Coffee Morning was held at Glenravel Community Complex last weekend and a Just Giving page has reached a total of £92,238.

If you would like to support the family by making a donation , please visit

https://www.justgiving.com/

crowdfunding/gemma-sayers?

utm_term=jkEzAP29k