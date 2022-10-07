Gallery - Wakehurst FC celebrate a lifetime in the community

WAKEHURST FC recently celebrated their lifetime in the community with a night of chat, friendship and nostalgia at Tullyglass House Hotel in Ballymena.

A packed hall of current players, ex-players, former managers, coaches, committee members and supporters celebrated the rich history of the club.

Both founding club members, Billy McIlroy and Francis Smith, were in attendance.

Compere Jackie Fullerton, Wakehurst’s Ambassador, chatted with quite a few guests who all emphasised just how closely knit the Ballymena soccer side really is.

As well as speaking with founding members Billy and Francis, Jackie also chatted to - Joe McCall - player, and manager of 1990 Junior Shield winning team; Willie McClean - captain of 1990 Junior Shield winning team; Joe Boyle - player now living in England; Colm Best - player; Jim Cameron - player; Roy Torrington - player and manager; Pat Jordan - player and manager; Joe Burrell - player and coach; Anthony McCartney - player and manager; Dougie Stevenson - player and manager; Damien McCarry - manager; Andy Laughlin - current captain and Aaron Cowan - current manager

It was obvious from the chat pieces that all have a lifelong love for Wakehurst FC.

Ex-boss Francis Smith recalled his first League title win meant the most to him.

Roy Torrington, former player and manager, spoke of the 23 trophies haul during his 13 years, involved, with 10 as captain.

“You could not have got a better bunch of boys,” he said.

Ex-player and manager Joe McCall said the club always wants to do what is right, adding everyone knows everyone.

“There was great comradeship, some of the best I have ever experienced,” he said.

Former striker Joe O’Boyle, now living in England, made the trip over to be present for the night out.

“I just had to be here,” he said. “Wakehurst are a wonderful cross-community club. We welcomed everyone.”

Ex-striker Joe Burrell won trophies during his 12 years at the club.

He spoke of the great comradeship, with everyone sticking together.

Current Head Coach, Aaron Cowan, said he was very impressed with the set-up when he took over.

He said the club is very professionally run.

Present day captain Andy Laughlin said the club thrives in togetherness and professionalism.

Lifetime in the Community

Meanwhile, one of the main event organisers, Neale Kirk, said the club’s lifetime in the community event certainly proved to be a big success.

During the evening a poignant and moving tribute to past members, since deceased, brought the house to its feet with a rousing round of applause through many a tearful eye.

“The club would like to thank all those who contributed to a fantastic reunion and celebration and Tullyglass House for the magnificent service and setting,” said Neale.

In Tullyglass the Wakehurst personnel put a lot of work in preparing the venue for the big night.

There were photographs and details from the 60’s up to the present day on show.

Many people took the time to browse them and relive the memories.

There is serious comradeship at Wakehurst FC. The club promotes this big time.

Their Director of Football, Martin Etherson, told the gathering that they set a high standard - on and off the field.

He said their aim on the pitch is to win, but they also seek to make sure the players carry themselves with pride and respect off it.

Martin proudly pointed out that there are not too many clubs currently in their sixth decade!

Special thanks go to sponsors - 360 Properties; Etherson Travel; Sunnys; Cape Cod; Spar Larne Road; Ark Media; and W Allen Meats.

Thanks also to Johnny Doak for capturing the club's illustrious past in writing and pictures, and the three outlets for selling tickets for the function - Stirling Trophies, The Candy Bar and 360 Properties.

The thanks continued with special mention of Gus McConville and the staff at Tullyglass House Hotel.

Others thanked were Shaun O’Neill and Darren Crawford at the Ballymena Guardian; Willowbank FC, North Ballymena Rangers FC and Dunloy FC for the lone of trophies and all contributors of memorabilia and kit.

* Surprise guest at the Wakehurst evening was May McFetridge!

She soon set about entertaining in her own inimitable way!

The rest of the evening was spent with tales of yesteryear between reunited friends.

* Wakehurst FC will be making a donation to Turning PointNI.