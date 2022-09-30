The Queen's funeral - Our man on the Mall

IT is thought that the late Queen's funeral attracted one of the biggest television audiences of all time with billions watching around the world.

But for Ballymena Guardian lensman, Darren Crawford, a seat on the sofa with a cuppa tea and a biscuit was just not going to be good enough.

And that's why the Ballykeel man was determined to make his way to London to personally witness one of the greatest acts of royal pageantry ever to take place.

"When the Queen passed on I had taken many photographs of local people paying tribute to her at services and floral gatherings in Ballymena but I really wanted to get to London to show my respects.

"I just knew that the nation would never see the like of this again. I talked with my wife Karen and daughter Karlene and they were in agreement."

So, with rucksacks, a few blankets and the bare essentials, the Crawford trio set out on their journey on Saturday via the ferry crossing to Cairnryan and then around 10 hours (with a few stops) by road to Watford.

"We have relatives in Watford so we were able to get the car parked up and sort ourselves out for London where we knew we would have to rough it to get a good view of the funeral cortege," says Darren.

Arriving at Westminster Underground Station on Sunday, the Crawfords emerged into bright sunshine beneath the iconic tower of Big Ben.

It was clear that London was gearing up for an event like no other.

"From Westminster we walked up past the Cenotaph and into Horse Guards before heading for the Mall which was already a camping ground for thousands of people.

"One of the most poignant and emotional sights was the floral tributes at Green Park - in fact we spent a couple of hours just taking in the sheer scale of the absolute sea of flowers and wreaths."

Returning to the Mall in search of a viewing point, the Crawfords spotted the distinctive Northern Ireland flag and made a beeline for the lady - from Banbridge - who was flying the standard.

"She said that the flag had acted like a magnet for loads of people from this part of the world. We had a great chat with her and during that time scores of people were coming over to say hello. There was a really great sense of community and that atmosphere continued right throughout the whole occasion.

"The lady was kind enough to look after our rucksacks and stuff and we were able to visit some other places in the vicinity. We called into an outdoors shop and the wifer bought a recliner which came in very handy indeed.

"We returned to the Mall where we set up camp beside the flag and from that point on we were able to see the various dignitaries - including two Presidential motorcades - sweeping through to Buckingham Palace.

"Despite the sadness of the occasion which everyone had in their mind, I have to say it was also a great and uplifting experience to meet so many people who were there out of respect.

“And the thing is everyone was showing respect to their neighbours. People were helping each other out and I have to praise the welfare teams who were going around with tea and coffee for those who needed it. The police were fantastic and I'd also pay tribute to St. John Ambulance who had a great operation going.

"We knew that we weren't going to get hours of sleep but we were able to get a cat-nap but to be honest I think most people were still soaking in the atmosphere surrounding the entire event."

On the day of the funeral, Darren says that the role played by the litter sweepers on the Mall received a huge cheer from the onlookers.

"Obviously everybody was trying to keep their areas as clean and tidy as possible but inevitably stuff does get blown about so these guys were doing a fantastic job cleaning up and as they moved down the Mall there was a cheer like a Mexican Wave. Those boys really enjoiyed it and they totally deserved it!"

While the actual funeral service was taking place it was relayed via giant screens to the waiting crowds.

"People joined in the hymns and the National Anthem but the most incredible thing was the absolute stillness during the two minutes silence.

“London just came to a stop. You could have heard a pin drop - no-one coughed and remarkably in this day and age I didnt even hear a mobile phone notification going off. It really was a very moving experience," he says.

As the procession moved onto the Mall, Darren said there were tears flowing as the gun carriage passed by.

"People were genuinely moved and it really was remarkable to see all the Royal family marching behind the coffin. It's a scene which will be with me for the rest of my life.

"People talk about moments in history. For me that really was that moment and I know that Karen and Karlene felt exactly the same.

“It was a long journey and there was a bit of discomfort at times but I wouldn't have missed it for the world.

"In fact, I'd love to go back and see the coronation.

“Everybody says it but it is true, the UK can do pageantry like nowhere else and London is just the pefect city for such events. I feel deeply privileged to have been able to be there and say a fond farewell to her late Majesty."