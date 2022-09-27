Turning Point NI #YouMatter

BALLYMENA-based mental health charity, Turning Point, recently launched their new counselling project #YouMatter.

Back in April 2022 Turning Point secured three years of National Lottery funding which allowed it to expand its operation in Ballymena, leading to the #YouMatter project coming to fruition.

Now employing three full time and one part time staff, Turning Point offers support for individuals presenting with suicidal thoughts and mental ill health.

It also specialises in crisis intervention, counselling, family support, young people counselling from eleven years up and support networks to help build on resilience and increase positive healthy coping mechanisms all whilst raising awareness of suicide intervention and prevention.



At the launch last Thursday Turning Point Director, Trudi Power, told all those who had attended, how humbled she was to see the support coming from all aspects of the community - from political representatives, PSNI, and statutory, community and voluntary organisations.

The services of Turning Point are not means tested and are free.

Should you wish to find out more or avail of their services, contact the office on 02825648229 or email info@turningpointni.co.uk

Meanwhile, Turning Point was established back in 2015, when Director Trudi, saw the need for free services in the town for people in crisis and with mental ill-health.

Her vision was to reduce the intensity of suicide and self-harming behaviours within the area.

Over the last few years, the charity has grown considerably, both in size and in its relationships with other organisations within the town and far beyond.



The charity has been running for many years on the generous donations from individuals and organisations, allowing it to hold over 2000 free counselling sessions in the last year, referrals coming from a mix of self-referrals, CMHT and those coming from other external statutory and community-based organisations.

Turning Point NI, is based at 62 Mill Street, in the town.

Turning Point NI was set up in 2015 within the Northern Trust Health and Social Care Trust

