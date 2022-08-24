Gallery - Centra and Nugelato support Friday Fun Days held in Wellington Court Ballymena

LOCAL businesses Centra and Nugelato are thanked for their input at the Friday Fun Days which were held in Wellington Court during the four weeks.

BID Manager Emma McCrea said the local businesses could not be thanked enough for their support.

Centra, in Wellingtron Street, and Nugelato, in Broughshane Street, heard about the Friday Fun Days and wanted to get involved.

“We were really overwhelmed by their generosity. It’s great to see local businesses working together with BID and rewarding the local community,” said Emma.

“We didn’t advertise these fabulous free treats so to see and hear the reaction from the local community has been so lovely.”

In Spring time Ballymena BID held fun days at Easter and over the Jubilee.

Due their popularity and the feedback from the community and businesses they decided to run the Free Family fun days for a 4-week period during the Summer Holiday months taking place every Friday from noon-3pm.

“When word reached the local business community Cathcarts Centra Wellington Street , and Nugaelto Broughshane Stree, asked if they could get involved in our fun days,” said BID Manager Emma.

“Centra offered to treat all kids to a snack box and drink on the day completely free of charge. And Nugelato set up a station on site giving out free ice cream to all kids and their parents and guardians.”

During the Summer Fun Days up to 1,000 children have availed of the free offer!

Mum Samantha McCormick said she originally found out about the Fun Day on Facebook.

Her sister had attended the week before - “Then my kids insisted that we see what all the fun was about,” said Samantha.

“They had the most amazing afternoon, they got their faces painted, played Golf, Basketball and Connect 4!

“Then, to my surprise, Clare, from Ballymena BID, gave me vouchers for all the children to get a snack box from Centra and told me to visit the Nugelato Stand for ice cream too. I couldn’t believe all of this was free!

“Thank you to Centra and Nugelato for their kindness. It’s been great to see some fun activities in the Town Centre this Summer.”

Stephen Clelland from Nugealto said the community have supported them so well during their first year, especially during these difficult times.

“So when the opportunity arose to give out ice cream, it was one we couldn’t resist,” said Stephen “There is no better combination than outdoor games and ice cream.

“We are proud to have been a part of the Fun Days and look forward to more community events.”

Stephanie from Centra, said they have had so much fun over the past four weeks.

“It has been busy but so rewarding. We love when the Fun Days are on in the town, and we wanted to get involved and give back to our local community who support us daily,” said Stephanie.

“Our hot food counter is always a hit with kids so we thought we’d give parents and guardians a break from cooking for a day and treat the kids to their favourites you guessed it - Nuggets & Chips and Sausages and Chips were the top choices every Friday.”

The Friday Fun Days in Wellington Court have now come to an end.

But this Saturday, (August 20) a FREE End of Summer Party will take place at Alexander Street car-park!

It will come as no surprise that this event is completely booked out!