Gallery - Exciting SuperCupNI finals day at Ballymena Showgrounds

THERE was silverware success for Manchester United and Ipswich Town at SuperCupNI finals day at Ballymena Showgrounds.

United won the STATSports Super Cup NI Junior championship with a 2-0 win over Rangers, while Town beat County Antrim 4-2 to collect the STATSports Super Cup NI Premier final crown.

Tournament Chairman Victor Leonard was pleased with the way the entire tournament went, but has hinted there will be changes for the 2023 event!

And, after an in-depth review of this one, it will be back to work within weeks on formatting next year’s SuperCupNI.

Mid and East Antrim Mayor, Noel Williams, and Deputy, Beth Adger, spectated at both finals from the Ballymena United Directors Box.

Both agreed it was a very well run tournament, from start to finish, and congratulated Manchester United and Ipswich Town on their respective successes.

This year Mid and East Antrim Council hosted SuperCupNI matches in Broughshane, Kells, Ahoghill and Clough, and The Showgrounds.

Full credit to all camps for their excellent hospitality and superbly prepared pitches.

The tournament kicked off with the annual street parade by teams and officials through Coleraine, with games getting underway throughout the Province the following day.Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey was part of the live commentary team for BBC Sports finals day coverage.