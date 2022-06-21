In Pictures - Harryville Residents' Association Jubilee Party

Reporter:
First ever Ballymena 'mini 12th' on a Saturday
Fitzpatrick captures historic double at The Country Club
Galgorm's Shane Murray takes big Ipswich National Hot Rod Win
Ballymena runner raises over £1,250 for Great Ormond Street Hospital
Local duo's June 25 sponsored cycle ride will benefit charities
Ballymena United manager announces three new signings
Derry drawn to play Clare in All Ireland quarter-finals
Ulster team named for URC semi-final against DHL Stormers
Bann Rowing Club enjoys success on international stage
St. Killian's girls win All Ireland title
Ballymena Guardian
15 Wellington Street, Ballymena
BT43 6AB
Tel: 028 2564 1221