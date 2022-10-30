Ballymena United Chairman resigns

BALLYMENA United Chairman John Taggart has resigned.

News of his departure was announced by the club half an hour ago.

Mr. Taggart has been Chairman for the past nine years,

In a statement from the club they say - Ballymena United wish to announce that John Taggart has stepped down as club chairman and club director with immediate effect.

After receiving a letter of resignation the Board of Directors met and regretfully decided to accept his decision.

They, along with the committee, wish to place on record their sincere thanks and gratitude to the outgoing Chairman for his years of dedicated and ernest service to the football club and wish him well in his future endeavours.

The board and committee will further convene in due course as they move forward together.

Meanwhile, at the club AGM on back on June 21, the United Chairman announced he would be stepping down at the end of the season after nine years at the helm.

Mr. Taggart outlined that when he took over the role of Chairman back in 2014 he said at the time it would be for three years only.

He said at the end of this season he will have served 9 years as Chairman as well as a previous 14 years on the Management Committee.

Mr. Taggart said he felt the time was right for a new Chairman to take the club forward into the next generation.

Mr. Taggart aid he is very proud of his time and record in the role.