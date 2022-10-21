Ballymena Chelsea fans mark 30 plus years of following their Premier heroes

THIS week, the Guardian looks back on the history of the First Ulster Chelsea Supporters Club.

The club was formed in 1991 by Alan Sloan and Billy O’Flaherty, the first meeting being held in the Raglan Bar.

Subsequently meetings were held in the Ballee Arms and Ballymena Utd Social Club. In later years, the club moved to The Services Club Ballymena Trostan Avenue, where they have since met on a regular basi.

The first trip was in 1992 versus Arsenal when fourteen members attended.

That day the club members were able to present Paul Elliott with his Player of the Year trophy prior to kick off.

A spokesman said: “Since then, we have a club trip every year although members do attend any match they can. We have invited ex-players to come over to visit us, Peter Osgood for our fifth anniversary, Kerry Dixon for our tenth anniversary in Tullymore House Hotel and then we had Ron “Chopper” Harris over for a fundraiser weekend where he stayed in The Adair Arms.

“Ron enlightened us all with his memories of playing against the famous stars of football.

“For our twenty-fifth anniversary we arranged a trip to Benidorm and watched two matches against Man City and Crystal Palace when there. A very enjoyable team building exercise was enjoyed by all.

“In the early days we could meet the players and managers but with the success of the club, security and the large fan base that has become impossible. Last year we took thirty on our trip and some who went as children back then are now taking their children, it is now a big social event, we are all great friends who support Chelsea. The current officers are Chairperson Alex McFall, Treasurer Mervyn Robinson, and Secretary Sammy Hume.

“ We stay connected on our Facebook page, and we have had great trips, staying in various parts of London, and made so many friends there especially Mike Ray of The Cockney Branch, Mike has been a loyal friend.

“Our 1st Ulster flag still hangs above the dugout on the east stand. Going 30 years strong, we are in reality Chelsea’s number 2 supporters club and there are over five hundred clubs worldwide.”