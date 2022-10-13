Ballymena United shareholders meeting tonight (Thursday) at The Showgrounds

A meeting of Ballymena United Shareholders takes place tonight, Thursday, October 13, in the Des Allen Suite at The Showgrounds (7.30pm).

This meeting will be an opportunity for Shareholders to discuss and nominate a future Chairman and Board who will shadow the current incumbents for the remainder of the present season.

At the club AGM on back on June 21, United Chairman John Taggart announced he will step down at the end of the season after nine years at the helm.

Mr. Taggart outlined that when he took over the role of Chairman back in 2014 he said at the time it would be for three years only.

He said at the end of this season he will have served 9 years as Chairman as well as a previous 14 years on the Management Committee.

Mr. Taggart said he feels the time is right for a new Chairman to take the club forward into the next generation.

The outgoing Chairman said he is very proud of his time and record in the role and would not still be there if it was not incredibly rewarding.

“Being Chairman of a football club is an extremely demanding role and also one that requires the support of a good team of people,” outlined Mr. Taggart.

“As a Company limited by shares it is over to our shareholders to be integral in the process of taking their club forward. A process will be in place on the night, chaired by a shareholder, to nominate a new body for next season.”

The process and any requirements for Board members will be explained on the evening with attendance, nominations and voting limited strictly to shareholders only.