Shortage of Referees highlighted in Ballymena and Provincial Football League

THE shortage of Junior Referees was highlighted last Saturday with two games lost due to no official Referee being available.

The League have been allocated 13 Junior Referees of which six were taken by the County Antrim for Junior Shield games and three not available for other reasons.

This left four to cover six games.

Other leagues are suffering a similar experience so if there are any budding Referee’s please contact the League officials on 07718809314.

INTERMEDIATE LEAGUE

WELLINGTON REC A v WAKEHURST

This game was stopped on the 15th minute due to a severe injury to a Wakehurst player.

The quick response ambulance service arrived made the player comfortable but could not give a time when the Accident Ambulance would arrive.

The Referee abandoned the game with the agreement of both teams.

Referee Mr Iain Banks

JUNIOR DIVISIONS LEAGUE GAMES

ONE

AHOGHILL THISTLE DEV................................ 3

ST. JAMES SWIFTS RES ..................................3

AHOGHILL Thistle went in front after Dane Archer scored on the 8th minute and this goal separated the teams until the same player converted a penalty kick on the 46th minute.

Thistle went three goals clear after David McKay scored on the 60th minute.

Swifts got a goal back when Stephen McDonald converted a penalty on the 82nd minute then a goal scored by Declan McCrory on the 87th minute cut the lead to a single goal.

The game was then in the 5th minute of stoppage time when ‘keeper Padraig Morgan scored the equaliser for the Swifts.

Referee Mr Mark O’Neil

FIXTURES Saturday 15th October

IFA Intermediate Cup 1st Round Kick off 1.30pm

Wellington Rec v Dunloy @ Brookvale Park. Millbrook. Larne

Junior Division League Games Kick off 2.00pm

Division One

Ahoghill Thistle Dev v Woodlands @ Galgorm Community Centre. Ballymena

Division Two

3rd Ballyclare OB v North B’mena Rangers @ Foundry Lane. Ballyclare