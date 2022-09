BALLYMENA United will play derby rivals Coleraine at home in the 2nd round of this seasons BetMcLean League Cup.

The tie is scheduled for Thursday, October 4, but may be subject to change.

The full draw is as follows: -

Annagh United v Larne

Ballyclare Comrades v Newry City

Ballymena United v Coleraine

Cliftonville v Carrick Rangers

Dundela v Linfield

Dungannon Swifts v Portadown

Glenavon v Loughgall

Glentoran v Warrenpoint Town