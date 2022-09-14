Tickets still available for Wakehurst FC's life in the community celebration night

WAKEHURST FC’s lifetime in the community celebration evening takes place in Tullyglass House Hotel, Ballymena, on Saturday, September 24, (7.30pm).

Neale Kirk, one of the organising committee trio, told Guardian Sport there is a lot interest in the night - and outlined that tickets are still available but selling fast.

“Anyone wishing to attend should book their place now to avoid disappointment,” said Neale.

The evening gets underway with a three-course meal.

Veteran sports presenter Jackie Fullerton is compere and will be involved in conversation with some of the Wakehurst legends.

Wakehurst FC will also feature a special tribute to dear friends, players and officials who have since passed away.

There will also be a fund raising raffle.

“After that the night will be spent enjoying meeting up with friends and reminiscing about the good old days,” explained Neale.

In the present day Wakehurst compete in the Intermediate section of the Ballymena and Provincial League.

Head coach Aaron Cowan, ably assisted by John Clarke, and the backroom staff, are enjoying the season

The organising committee are keen to get any old Wakehurst FC photos, newspaper cuttings, shirts or tracksuits from the past (all items will be safely returned after the event).

Tickets, priced £25 each, are available at - Etherson Travel; 360 Properties, Church Street, Ballymena; The Candy Bar, Queen Street, Ballymena and Stirling Trophies, Queen Street, Ballymena.

Alternatively, call the ticket hotline (0780 9255621) or email wakehurstfcevent@hotmail.com

Wakehurst FC thank the following sponsors - Etherson Travel; 360 Properties; Sunnys; Cape Cod; Moorehead’s Spar and Ark Media